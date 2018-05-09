PSEB class 10 result 2018 rank list declared on pseb.ac.in; here's what topper Gurpreet Singh has to say

LUDHIANA: Gurpreet Singh, who has topped the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 Matric results 2018, has secured 98 percent marks in the exams.

Gurpreet Singh, who is a student of Shri Harikrishan Sahib School in Ludhiana, has thanked his parents and his teacher for his success.

Speaking to ANI, Gurpreet Singh said the results came as a surprise to him as he did not expect to bag the top spot.

Gurpreet Singh, a student of Shri Harikrishan Sahib School in Ludhiana, topped the #Punjab Board Class 10 examination. He secured 98% in the exams. Gurpreet said, 'I am happy & quite surprised to know that I have topped the exams. I want to thank all my teachers'. pic.twitter.com/EeYXqLvHF2 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2018

"I am happy and quite surprised to know that I have topped the exams. I want to thank all my teachers," he said, amid the celebration by his parents and relatives, on his achievement.

While Gurpreet Singh bagged the top spot, Jasmeen Kaur of Kapurthala bagged the second position with a score of 97.85 percent while Puneet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib secured 97.59 percent in the examination.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had released the PSEB Class 10 Matric results 2018 on May 8, Tuesday.

The board also announced its rank list on the official website: pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 10th Matriculation exam was conducted from March 12 to March 31, 2018. The board has already announced the Class 12 results on April 23, 2018.

PSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018 were also made available other websites:

1. pseb.ac.in

2. indiaresults.com

3. examresults.net

Here is how PSEB Class 10 Matriculation results 2018 can be checked:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB - www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number, name and any other details if required.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was established in November 1969 through a legislative enactment. It was set up for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab.