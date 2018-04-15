PSEB Class 10 Results 2018, PSEB Class 12 Results 2018 to be declared soon: Check pseb.ac.in for PSEB Punjab Board Results 2018

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is slated to declare the result of the PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 soon. The results of PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 and Class 10 Matriculation Exam result 2018 will be declared on PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net.

The dates for the declaration of the results has not yet been given by the PSEB. A message on the official website said, "As of yet, the declaration schedule is not fixed. We will update this page as soon as the date/time is decided."

The PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 were held from March 12 to March 31, 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 from February 28 to March 24.

Steps to check PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB - www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results.

Step 3: There will be two options - PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or Matriculation Examination Result March 2018; and PSEB Class 12 Result 2018 or Senior Secondary Examination Result 2018.

Step 4: Click on the desired link. Fill your roll number, name and any other details if required.

Step 5: Once you have the result, download a copy and save it for future reference.

You can also register yourself on the website with your name, roll number, mobile number and email ID so that you are notified once the results are declared.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had announced the PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 in 2017 on May 23. In 2017, the pass percentage of PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50 per cent and 62.36 per cent for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam.