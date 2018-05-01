PSEB Class 10th Results 2018 to be announced shortly, know toppers list at pseb.ac.in

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the PSEB Class 10 Secondary or Matric examination results 2018 soon on its official website pseb.ac.in. Along with the results, the board will also publish the list of toppers. Candidates can also log on to third-party website indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Earlier, confusion prevailed over PSEB Class 10 results after few reports claimed that marks and scorecards have been uploaded on the official website pseb.ac.in by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). However, candidates were not able to log on to the sites with server throwing up responses that 'This site can’t be reached.' A similar confusion had prevailed after the PSEB had announced the results for Class 12 results, but later withdrew it.

Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the PSEB class 10 examination which were held between March 12 to March 31.

Here's how to check PSEB Class 10 results 2018:

Here's how to check your PSEB Class 10 result:

1) Visit official website of the Punjab Board - pseb.ac.in or examresults.net or punjab.indiaresults.com

2) Click on Punjab Board Class 10 result link

3) On the new page, enter all your details such as name, roll number and click on submit

4) Your result will be displayed online

The announcement of results of PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been delayed this year. This is because the board conducted re-test of a few subjects. The re-examinations were scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to April 20

The board has commenced with the process of re-evaluation of the answer sheets of PSEB Class 12 Exam 2018. Candidates interested to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets need to log on to the official website and fill in the forms till May 11 for a fee of Rs 500 per subject through a challan.

After filing the forms and paying the fees online students will have to submit a print out or a hard copy of the challan to the board’s regional centre in their respective districts.