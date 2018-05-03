PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2018: Check pseb.ac.in for the latest updates on Exam Results

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the PSEB Class 10th Result 2018 soon. According to reports, the board will announce the results on its official website – pseb.ac.in.

In view of widespread confusion regarding the date and time of result announcement, the PSEB has urged the students and their parents not to believe in rumours.

PSEB Secretary, Hargunjit Kaur, has confirmed that no date has been decided yet for result declaration.

Kaur urged the students, “not to believe in these rumours and the board will announce the correct release date, a day before in advance. Those indulging in spreading rumours will have to face actions.”

The PSEB had conducted the Class 10th examination in the month of March this year.

As per information available on various websites, over 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examination in 2018.

The Punjab Board Class 12 results 2018 were announced on 23 April.

Here's how to check your Punjab Board Exam result 2018:

Open the official website of Punjab Board - www.pseb.ac.in

One homepage, click on the link that says "PSEB Class 10 Results 2018" or "PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018"

Enter your details such as name, Roll Number and any other requisite details

Click submit

Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.