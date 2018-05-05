PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2018 on pseb.ac.in: No clarity yet on PSEB result date

CHANDIGARH: There is no clarity yet on when the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB Class 10th Result 2018. When announced, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10th results will be available on the board's official website – pseb.ac.in.

In view of widespread confusion regarding the announcement of the date and time when the results will be declared, the PSEB has asked students and their parents to maintain patience and not to believe in rumours. PSEB Secretary, Hargunjit Kaur, confirmed that no date has been decided yet for declaration of results.

Hargunjit Kaur also said that the board will officially declare the date when the results are to be announcement beforehand. Urging students, he said "do not believe in these rumours. The board will announce the correct release date, a day before in advance. Those indulging in spreading rumours will have to face actions."

The PSEB had conducted the Class 10th examination in the month of March this year. Over 4.5 lakh students had appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examination in 2018.

Here is how the students can check the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 exam result 2018:

- Log on to the official website of Punjab Board - www.pseb.ac.in

- Click on the link that says "PSEB Class 10 Results 2018" or "PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018"

- Enter your details such as name, Roll Number and any other requisite details

- Click submit

- Your scorecard will be on your screen for you to see

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Punjab Board Class 12 results 2018 were announced on 23 April.The students can check their results on the official PSEB website, pseb.ac.in. The overall pass percentage for the PSEB 2018 Class 12 exam is 65.97 per cent. There were 300,417 students who took the exam but only 198,199 passed. However, the numbers are an improvement from the pas years as in 2017 exam results, the pass percentage was 62.36 per cent. Girls have performed better than boys once again this year.