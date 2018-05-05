PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2018 to be declared soon, check pseb.ac.in

CHANDIGARH: Though confusion prevails over the date and timings, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the PSEB Class 10th Result 2018 any time this week.

According to reports, the PSEB Class 10th Result 2018 will be announced on its official website: pseb.ac.in. Apart from PSEB official website, the results will also be released on Indiaresults.com, the official results partner portal of the board.

In view of prevailing confusion and chaos regarding the announcement of results, PSEB spokesperson Hargunjit Kaur has asked students and their parents to have patience and not to believe in rumours.

The PSEB spokesperson also said that no date has been decided for the declaration of results as yet.

Kaur, however, said that the board will officially declare the correct date as to when the results will be announced. The PSEB official warned that those indulging in spreading rumours will have to face actions.

Steps to check PSEB Class 10th Results:

Go to the official website of Punjab School Education Board or PSEB, www.pseb.ac.in

One homepage of the PSEB website, click on the PSEB Class 10 Results link

You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com

Enter exam roll number and any other requisite details

Submit the details

Check your results

More than 4.5 lakh students have appeared for PSEB class 10 exams this year.

PSEB Class 10 2017 exam results were declared on May 23 last year. However, the Punjab Board officially announced the merit list and the topper's name a day before. The individual marks were announced a day after this.

Last year, a total of 3.30 lakh students had appeared in the examination, of which 1.90 lakh students passed the exam, while 45,734 students failed and 94,271 students got reappear. Around 57 percent students of class 10 passed the board exam last year.