Puducherry

Puducherry govt toes Centre's policy on irrigation, water management: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has said the union territory administration toes the central government's policy on irrigation and water management.

File Image

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has said the union territory administration toes the central government's policy on irrigation and water management.

At a function at the Raj Nivas on Wednesday, Bedi handed over 'Swachhata Hi Seva' awards to officials of companies, institutions and corporate bodies that contributed for desilting of water channels in rural areas as part of the corporate social responsibility to achieve "Water Rich Puducherry".

She said 24 feeder channels were desilted to ensure flow of rainwater into 84 tanks, 600 ponds and major water bodies.

She said these water channels were cleared of bush and thick vegetation after nearly two decades.

She said donors made voluntary contributions directly to contributors for desilting of the channels. "The Raj Nivas is only a facilitator," she said.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam, who could not attend the event, in a message appreciated the "new initiative taken by Kiran Bedi".

PuducherryKiran Bediwater managementGovernor

