Puja Joshi tops PSEB Punjab board Class 12, intermediate, higher secondary exam 2018, check results at pseb.ac.in

CHANDIGARH: Puja Joshi, a student of Teja Singh Swatantar Memorial School in Ludhiana, has topped the Punjab PSEB Class 12 exams from the non-sport category, with 98 percent marks.

Prachi Gaur (from Ludhiana) who opted for sports scored 100 percent marks in the PSEB Class 12 board exams. Vivek Rajput from Teja Swantantra Senior Secondary School has secured the second rank with 97.55 percent, while Jasnoor Kaur from Dashmesh Public School for girls, Muktsar has secured the third position.

Most of the top 10 toppers of the PSEB Class 12 board exams are from the Teja Singh Swatantar Memorial School in Ludhiana.

The parents and relatives of these meritorious students are now celebrating the success of their wards in the PSEB Class 12 exams by distributing sweets, bursting crackers and extending good wishes for their future.

Puja Joshi's parents have given the credit for their daughter's success to her school teachers besides her own hard work. Meanwhile, Surendra Rajput, a loan provider and the father of Vivek, said that his son has made them proud and the entire family is extremely happy for his achievements.

Just like previous year, this year also girls have outperformed boys in PSEB Class 12 board exam. Last year, the lowest pass percentage was recorded in three years for Class 12 examination. It dropped to 62.36 percent from 76.77 percent in 2016. In 2017, the top rank was obtained by Amisha Arora of RS Model Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana who scored 98.44 percent.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the results of Class 12 board examinations on Monday evening. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 results can now be checked at the board's website: pseb.ac.in

The PSEB had earlier announced the results of Class 12 board examinations on its official website pseb.ac.in but soon deactivated the results link, which led to utter confusion among anxious students.

The board even changed the earlier message of “Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional Result March 2018 NOW AVAILABLE” to “Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional Result March 2018 WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON”.

Issuing a clarification later, the PSEB said, ''Earlier released on the website was withdrawn due to some technical reason. Now it is available on the website.''

Several users had taken to social media to question this. "It is removed by PSEB or some technical error?" wrote one person on Twitter (handle: @harmanjeetpreet)

The examinations for Class 12 were held between February 28 to March 24. The results were declared after a long delay owing to the board conducting the tests of a few subjects which were held from April 17 to April 20.

This year, a total of 327,159 students appeared in the Class 12 exams. Last year, the passing percentage for Class 12 students was 65.33.

How To Check PSEB Class 12 Intermediate Results 2018:

1. Visit the official website pseb.ac.in.

2. Now click on the results tab on the top bar

3. On the new page, click on Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional Result March 2018 NOW AVAILABLE or Click here

4. Enter your roll number or name and the results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to save a copy of the results.

About the PSEB Board

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was established in November 1969 through a legislative enactment. It was set up for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab.

For further query, candidates can visit the PSEB official portal - pseb.ac.in.