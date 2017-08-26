close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pulwama encounter: Wreath laying ceremony organised for two CRPF martyrs

In the early hours of Saturday, terrorists had entered the police line of Pulwama district and taken shelter in the family quarter blocks.  

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 21:55
Pulwama encounter: Wreath laying ceremony organised for two CRPF martyrs
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Srinagar: A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Recruit Training Centre at Humhama in Srinagar on Saturday for the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, Jaswant Singh and Ravindra Baban Dhanawade, who lost their lives in a terrorist encounter in Pulwama earlier on Saturday.

The ceremony ended with the jawans raising the tricolor-draped coffins of the two martyrs.

In the early hours of Saturday, terrorists had entered the police line of Pulwama district and taken shelter in the family quarter blocks.

In a recent update, four policemen and two more CRPF jawans have lost their lives in the operation that is underway.

According to sources, one terrorist has been neutralized, while two more are reportedly holed up.

The authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district as a precautionary measure.

GOC of the Army`s strategic Chinar Corps responsible for Line of Control (LoC) JS Sandhu said on Saturday that the presence of terrorists in South Kashmir has "increased," particularly in the area of Shopian since last year.

He also said, "There have been number of local boys who have joined the terrorists," and added that they are hoping that in due course they "start realizing that it`s not worth it." 

TAGS

SrinagarPulwamaEncounterCRPFmartyrsCeremonyTerrorist

From Zee News

Maverick godman now prisoner number 1997 in Sunaria jail
HaryanaPunjab

Maverick godman now prisoner number 1997 in Sunaria jail

Haryana

Over 30 congregation centres of Dera Sacha Sauda sealed; HC...

AK 47, petrol bombs, iron rods recovered from Dera supporters in Haryana
Haryana

AK 47, petrol bombs, iron rods recovered from Dera supporte...

Bihar flood toll touches 440, Assam, West Bengal situation improves
Bihar

Bihar flood toll touches 440, Assam, West Bengal situation...

We appear like &#039;devis&#039;, but our situation is that of prostitutes: Dera rape victim
Haryana

We appear like 'devis', but our situation is that...

Five-member GJM team to attend all-party meet, raise Gorkhaland demand
West Bengal

Five-member GJM team to attend all-party meet, raise Gorkha...

One lakh Dera followers still camping in Haryana&#039;s Sirsa; curfew to be relaxed from 6am-11am on Aug 27
Haryana

One lakh Dera followers still camping in Haryana's Sir...

Maryam Nawaz begins campaign for Lahore by-poll on behalf of mother
WorldAsia

Maryam Nawaz begins campaign for Lahore by-poll on behalf o...

CBSE school fees should follow state govt&#039;s norms: Chairman R K Chaturvedi
India

CBSE school fees should follow state govt's norms: Cha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why Panchkula violence is not just a police failure

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: The 'Godman' who thrived on controversy

DNA Edit: Law and order failure in Ram Rahim case

Healthcare crisis: Docs vanish from govt hospitals

Triple talaq verdict: Defeat in disguise or pyrrhic victory?