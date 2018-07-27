Pune: 36 students allegedly sexually assaulted in Madrasa, rescued by police

Pune: In a shocking case, the Maulana of a Madrasa allegedly sexually assaulted his students in Pune's Katraj suburb in Maharashtra. A total of 36 students was rescued from the Madrasa on Friday. The Maulana was also been arrested.

According to Inspector Milind Gaikwad, a case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

The Madrasa is known for teaching students from the age of 5 to 14 years.

Earlier this year in January, a minor girl was allegedly raped and three others sexually assaulted in a Madrasa in Nanded, Maharashtra.

The first case against the madrasa was filed by the mother of the minor girl on January 14. According to the complainant, her 11-year-old daughter was allegedly raped while her other daughter was sexually assaulted.

On January 15, another case was filed against the madrasa wherein it was alleged that girls face sexual exploitation in the institution. The madrasa schooled over 100 students and was taught by Maulana Saber Farooqui.

In December 2017, 51 girls were allegedly held hostage and sexually abused by the manager of a madrasa in Lucknow's Shahadatganj area. More than 125 girls studied at the madrasa, said the police.

Some girls filed a complaint against the manager for sexually harassing them. At the time of the raids conducted by a joint team of Lucknow police, 51 girls were held hostage in the premises of the madrasa, all of whom were rescued.