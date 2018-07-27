हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madrasa

Pune: Students allegedly sexually assaulted in Madrasa, rescued by police

More than 36 students who studied in the Jamiatul Khairiya al-Islamiya madrasa were rescued on Friday and kept in remand homes. The Maulana, Rahim Shaikh, was also arrested.

(Reported by Vihang Thakur)

Pune: In a shocking case in Maharashtra, the Maulana of a Madrasa allegedly sexually assaulted his minor students in Pune's Katraj suburb area. More than 36 students who studied in the Jamiatul Khairiya al-Islamiya madrasa were rescued on Friday and kept in remand homes. The Maulana, Rahim Shaikh, was also arrested.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Further investigation is underway.

On Saturday, the police conducted a search and recovered certain things from the Madrasa. In the view of the seriousness of the situation, a special investigation team has also been set up.

The Maulana used to sexually exploit the children at night and when they protested he would beat them up. Unable to bear any more, two children, aged 1o, ran away and reached the railway station. After the Railway Protection Force (RPF) with the help of an NGO questioned them, they revealed their plight. 

Rahim had started teaching at the Madrasa only a week ago. For the last 9 months students from the state of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra have been staying in the Madrasa.

Earlier this year in January, a minor girl was allegedly raped and three others sexually assaulted in a Madrasa in Nanded, Maharashtra. 

The first case against the madrasa was filed by the mother of the minor girl on January 14. According to the complainant, her 11-year-old daughter was allegedly raped while her other daughter was sexually assaulted.

On January 15, another case was filed against the madrasa wherein it was alleged that girls face sexual exploitation in the institution. The madrasa schooled over 100 students and was taught by Maulana Saber Farooqui. 

In December 2017, 51 girls were allegedly held hostage and sexually abused by the manager of a madrasa in Lucknow's  Shahadatganj area. More than 125 girls studied at the madrasa, said the police.

Some girls filed a complaint against the manager for sexually harassing them. At the time of the raids conducted by a joint team of Lucknow police, 51 girls were held hostage in the premises of the madrasa, all of whom were rescued.

