Punit Goenka re-appointed as president of Indian Broadcasting Foundation

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation held its 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 14:27
Punit Goenka re-appointed as president of Indian Broadcasting Foundation

New Delhi: Punit Goenka was re-appointed as the president of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) for a second consecutive term at its 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday.

Goenka is the MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.

Board members also elected K. Madhavan from Asianet Communications, N P Singh from Sony Pictures Network, Rajat Sharma from India TV and Sudhanshu Vats from Viacom 18 India as Vice Presidents of the Foundation for the second consecutive term.

Aroon Purie, chief executive of the India Today Group, was elected as the Treasurer of the Foundation. The Board also co-opted CEO of Prasar Bharati, Shashi S Vempati as the Director on the Board.

Speaking on the occasion, IBF President, Punit Goenka said, “I am elated to lead the Industry body for the second consecutive year. It places a huge responsibility on my shoulders to steer the sector through challenges and complexities. I look forward to the support of each and everyone in the fraternity to collaborate with the government and other regulatory bodies to provide an enabling environment to conduct our businesses in a transparent and goal centric manner linking it inextricably to the India’s media and entertainment sector growth story”.

The IBF is an apex body for the broadcasting sector in India.   

