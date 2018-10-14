हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ludhiana

Punjab: 1 killed, 2 injured in gas cylinder blast in Ludhiana

A blast in Ludhiana claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy and injured two others on Sunday.

Representational Image

The incident took place in Ludhiana's Giaspura area where a gas cylinder exploded at a workshop. 

The deceased has been identified as Amit. Out of the other two admitted in a hospital, one is in critical condition.

The boy, who was the son of workshop owner Jatinder Yadav, died on the spot while others were rushed to a hospital. 

(With PTI inputs)

