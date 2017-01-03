Punjab Assembly elections: Will Nitish Kumar campaign for Congress?

Patna: Will Nitish Kumar campaign for Congress in Punjab assembly elections?

The speculation is rife after Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over lunch.

Amarinder Singh was in Patna to take part in the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

Amarinder and party colleague Asha Kumari invited the Bihar Chief Minister to campaign for the Congress in the Punjab assembly election.

The Congress is part of Nitish Kumar's coalition government in Bihar.