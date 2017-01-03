Punjab Assembly elections: Will Nitish Kumar campaign for Congress?
Patna: Will Nitish Kumar campaign for Congress in Punjab assembly elections?
The speculation is rife after Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over lunch.
Reportedly, Amrinder invited him to campaign for the party in the state.
Amarinder Singh was in Patna to take part in the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.
Amarinder and party colleague Asha Kumari invited the Bihar Chief Minister to campaign for the Congress in the Punjab assembly election.
The Congress is part of Nitish Kumar's coalition government in Bihar.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India's first 'Clean India' machine set up in Delhi's Connaught place
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- Watch: PM Modi addresses Mahaparivartan rally in Lucknow
- Will rival political parties gain from Samajwadi Party's feud?
- Mulayam Singh cancels SP National Convention scheduled for January 5
- Unprecedented crowd at PM Narendra Modi's Lucknow Parivartan Rally
- PM Modi addresses parivartan rally in Lucknow: As it happened
- Bengaluru molestation: What drunk, unruly men did with girls during New Year's celebrations in front of 1500 policemen
- Raees new POSTERS: Shah Rukh Khan's bruised look and Mahira intense pose will make you jump the calendar!
- Piers Morgan tweet for Virender Sehwag sums up Viru's social media heroics in 2016
Top Videos
-
Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
-
Rescue hut with life-saving facilities set up for people passing through Rohtang pass
-
Service charge in restaurants to now be paid according to customer discretion, says govt
-
Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China