close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Punjab BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of turning a blind eye to farmer suicides

 Punjab BJP today accused Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi of turning a blind eye to "rising" number of farmer suicides and alleged atrocities against Dalits under the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 19:56
Punjab BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of turning a blind eye to farmer suicides
Representational image

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP today accused Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi of turning a blind eye to "rising" number of farmer suicides and alleged atrocities against Dalits under the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state.

"Rahul Gandhi has turned a blind eye towards the suicide by farmers and large-scale atrocities on Dalits in Punjab," state BJP chief Vijay Sampla said in a release issued here.

He claimed that 73 farmers have committed suicide and dozens of Dalits attacked in nearly three months of Amarinder's tenure as chief minister of Punjab.
 

Sampla, who is also a Union minister, alleged that Dalits were being "harassed and beaten up mercilessly" in the state.

"Whether you take the case of village Khayali Chahilanwali in Mansa or of village Bagga in Amritsar or Patti in Tarn Taran or Chaksharif in Gurdaspur or village Nathuchak in Tan Taran or village Daudar Sharki near Moga or Kandola village near Nurmahal, every where you will find Punjab police shamelessly turning a blind eye to atrocities by the Congress goondas," he alleged.

The BJP state chief said the Congress was worried about farmers plight in BJP-ruled states but was "tight-lipped" over distressed farmers in Punjab.

"Since the formation of the Congress government in Punjab, 73 farmers have committed suicide and the major reason is the inability of chief minister to fulfill his pre-poll promise of debt waiver.

The farmers, who already were under severe debt, got further depressed, demoralised, dejected and felt cheated, hence leading to spate in farmer suicides," Sampla alleged.

He asked Rahul to visit the families of farmers who committed suicides in the state. 

TAGS

ChandigarhPunjab BJPCongressRahul GandhiDalitsAmritsarAmrinder Singh

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch passenger bus in Narayanpur
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch passenger bus in Narayanpur

Bizarre! These three &#039;super fertile&#039; Pakistani men fathered almost hundred kids
WorldAsia

Bizarre! These three 'super fertile' Pakistani me...

Alibaba Cloud to open first data centre in India
World

Alibaba Cloud to open first data centre in India

Security enhanced at Delhi&#039;s Kerala House amid reports of NCP&#039;s beef fest
Delhi

Security enhanced at Delhi's Kerala House amid reports...

Will declare tea plantation workers' strike 'ille...
West Bengal

Will declare tea plantation workers' strike 'ille...

JKHC Bar condemns fmr IAF chief's suggestion to use ai...
Jammu and Kashmir

JKHC Bar condemns fmr IAF chief's suggestion to use ai...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video