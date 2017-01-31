Punjab: Blast in Bathinda's Maur Mandi near rally of Congress candidate; 3 dead, 15 injured
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 21:59
Maur Mandi: At three persons died on Tuesday in an explosion in Bathinda's Maur Mandi.
The explosion took place in a car, confirmed SDM Latif Ahmed.
Reportedly, the powerful blast took place near a rally of a Congress candidate.
At least 15 people were reported to be injured in the blast where Congress candidate Harminder Jassi was addressing a gathering at that time.
They were rushed to hospitals in Maur Mandi and Bathinda.
Police officials rushed to the spot.
The incident came days before polling in the assembly elections, slated for February 4.
First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 21:58
