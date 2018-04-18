Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th, Class 12 board exam 2018 results likely in May first week. check results on pseb.ac.in

CHANDIGARH: The results of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 10 and class 12 of are likely to be announced by the last of April 2018 or first week of May 2018. Once declared, the candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

The results will also be made available on results site indiaresults.com.

The examinations for Class 10 were held between March 12 to March 31 and that of Class 12 were between on February 28 to March 24.

The announcement of results of PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been delayed this year. This is because the board is conducting re-test of a few subjects.

As per the new dates, the re-examinations will be conducted from April 17 to April 20.

In a notification released on the board's official website - pseb.ac.in - the announcement was made. "Due to Copying, Cancelled Examination of Class 10th and 12th will be held on April 17th to 20th," the notice read.

Exam schedule of Class 10 -

April 17: Maths, Science, Punjabi, Music, Home Science, Agriculture

April 18: English, Tailoring & Stitching, Science

April 19: Punjabi A

April 20: Punjabi B

Exam schedule of Class 12 -

April 17: General English, Punjabi, Hindi, Sanskrit, History, Music, Psychology, Biology and Computer Science

April 18: General Punjabi, Sports

April 19: Environmental Science

This year, over 406,200 students reportedly appeared for the board's Class 10 exams while nearly 327,159 students took the Class 12 exams.

Last year, the passing percentage for Class 10 students was reportedly 57.50 while for Class 12 it was 65.33.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was established in November 1969 through a legislative enactment. It was set up for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab.

For further query candidates can visit the PSEB official portal - pseb.ac.in