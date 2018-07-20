हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh wants Rajnath's help to tackle drug menace

Amarinder Singh wants BSF to keep a strong check on drugs being smuggled in from across the border. He has also urged neighbouring states to crack down on drug plantations.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh wants Rajnath&#039;s help to tackle drug menace
File photo

New Delhi: Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought assistance from Home Minister Rajnath Singh in order to tackle the menace of drugs in Punjab. He has also asked for cooperation from neighbouring states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure smugglers and peddlers are identified and apprehended in a timely manner.

In a letter to Rajnath on Thursday, Amarinder Singh wrote that the central government must assist Punjab government in its endeavour to fight the threat posed by drugs. According to a statement released by the state government, Amarinder Singh sought BSF's assistance in checking drugs being smuggled from across the border as well as urged neighbouring states to crack down on drug plantations. He also urged Rajnath to consider the possibility of a national regulation to regulate and prevent drugs consumption across the country.

One of his key pre-poll promises, Amarinder Singh has been trying to tackle the challenge posed by drugs to the people of Punjab, especially the youth. Previously, he assured government officials who may fail dope test that no punitive action would be taken against them and that they would be provided treatment even as their identities are kept confidential. The Punjab government has also reportedly instructed police officials to not harass families of poor drug addicts and instead, counsel them. People from low economic category who are addicted to drugs would be provided free treatment at state-run de-addiction centres.

Tags:
Captain Amarinder SinghRajnath SinghPunjab DrugsBSF

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close