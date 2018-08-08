Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh exempts ex-servicemen, senior citizens from dope test for issuance, renewal of arms licences

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday exempted ex-servicemen and senior citizens from undergoing a mandatory dope test for issuance and renewal of their arms licences.

In a bid to tackle the challenge posed by drugs to the people of Punjab, Amarinder Singh had last month made dope test mandatory for all government employees in the state. The Chief Minister had also assured that the government officials who may fail dope test that no punitive action would be taken against them and that they would be provided treatment even as their identities are kept confidential.

Expressing willingness to undergo a dope test himself, Amarinder Singh had accepted the challenge thrown by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Aman Arora. "Ready to take a dope test and stand for what I believe is right! However, I leave it to others conscience to make their own judgment. Though I don't think anyone should have any problem in taking such a test," Singh had tweeted.

This came after the AAP MLA had challenged him to take the test and set an instance for his ministers and party lawmakers. AAP MLA Aman Arora underwent the dope test at a government hospital in SAS Nagar a day after the Chief Minister ordered a mandatory dope test for all state government employees.

As for demand that politicians should also be made to undergo dope tests, the Chief Minister had said that he too was willing to do so. "Given the gigantic scale of the drug problem in Punjab, nobody should have any problems about taking such a test. A couple of politicians, including a Minister in my Cabinet, have already shown the way by volunteering for drug screening," Amarinder Singh had said.

"Even though no fingers have so far been pointed at any ruling party politician of the complicity of any kind in drug abuse or pedalling if any Minister or MLA felt the need to offer to take the test, they are welcome to do so," the Chief Minister had added.

