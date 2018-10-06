हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NGT

Punjab farmers to file PIL in High Court against NGT's ban to burn rubble

President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday said that he will file a PIL in Punjab and Haryana High Court against the government and NGT.

Punjab farmers to file PIL in High Court against NGT&#039;s ban to burn rubble
Image Courtesy: ANI

President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday said that he will file a PIL in Punjab and Haryana High Court against the government and NGT.

Balbir says that he will file a PIL against NGT's decision to ban the burning of stubble, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking on the ban, Balbir said that the farmers have no alternative other than burning stubble. He added that it will continue.

"The farmers have no alternative, so stubble burning will continue," Singh said.

Accusing NGT and the government of not understanding the situation, Singh added that NGT and government both penalises the farmers.

Singh said that NGT had asked to provide machinery and then penalise the farmers if they burn stubble. "The government is penalising us but not providing machinery," he added.  

"Why did NGT not consider the scientific angle of the matter that microbes and rats which are harmful to crops, won't be burnt now?" Singh added.

Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana Pradeep Kumar said that according to the available information, appropriate numbers of machineries have been ordered. 

Kumar said, "As per the information available with us, there was a requirement for 550 machineries and we have already ordered 540-545 machineries."

"350 machineries have been delivered & 290-300 subsidies have also been released," Kumar added.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
NGTPunjabLudhianaPunjab High CourtPIL

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close