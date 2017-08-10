 
Punjab: Justice JS Narang submits report on mining auctions

The commission of retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice J S Narang was mandated to probe all aspects of the allegations of impropriety against the Irrigation and Power Minister in the multi-crore sand mining auctions.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 17:03

Chandigarh: The Justice JS Narang Commission probing allegations of irregularities in sand mining auctions in Punjab has submitted its report to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The chief minister had ordered constitution of the one-man commission following allegations involving cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh in the sand mining auctions conducted by the Department of Mining in May this year.

Justice Narang met the chief minister at the latter's official residence here this morning and handed over the report.

An official spokesperson said the chief minister has marked the report to the chief secretary and asked him to revert with his comments within two weeks.

The commission of retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice J S Narang was mandated to probe all aspects of the allegations of impropriety against the Irrigation and Power Minister in the multi-crore sand mining auctions.

The commission was tasked with inquiring whether the terms and conditions of the bid were adhered to while awarding the tender of two mines to ex-employees of the minister and whether Gurjit Singh had in any manner influenced the price bid at which these two mines were awarded, and if the bidders were bidding on behalf of the minister in question for the two mines.

The commission, set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, was also asked to inquire whether the minister has received any undue financial benefit or gain from the award of such two mines to the bidders and if there has been any loss to the state revenue by the award of such two mines to the bidders at the price in question.

