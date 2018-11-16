हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zakir Moosa

Punjab police launch hunt for Al-Qaeda commander Zakir Moosa

Zakir Moosa, as the chief of Qaeda's Kashmir unit, heads the terrorist outfit Ansar Gazwat ul Hind and is responsible for sending recruits to J&K.

Punjab police launch hunt for Al-Qaeda commander Zakir Moosa

ANI Photo
ANI Photo

Cops across Punjab are on high alert after receiving inputs that Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists as well as Al-Qaeda commander Zakir Moosa, may be hiding here.

Posters of Moosa, the Kashmir unit chief of Al-Qaeda, were put up in several places in the state on Friday after inputs that he and several JeM terrorists may have entered the state through Ferozepur. "We had inputs that some Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have infiltrated in Punjab through Ferozpur. So, we have taken precautionary measures and extra forces have been deployed. Checking is underway," Gurdaspur SSP Swarandeep Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Swarandeep added that there have been specific inputs about Moosa's movements near Amritsar. "We have released wanted posters of him to make public aware and have requested the public to tell us if they have any information," he said.

Moosa heads the terrorist outfit Ansar Gazwat ul Hind and is responsible for sending recruits to J&K and has previously been suspected of planning fidayeen attacks. He had reportedly joined Al-Qaeda after having a fallout with Hizbul Mujahideen. He is one of the most wanted terrorists in J&K.

