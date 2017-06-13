Punjab to increase women quota in local bodies

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Tuesday gave its go-ahead to increase women reservation in the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies from 33 per cent to 50 per cent.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here.

The enhancement of women reservation quota in the PRIs and urban local bodies is aligned to a key election promise.

The draft bill to amend the Panchayati Raj Act of 1994, Punjab Municipal Act of 1911 and the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act of 1976 will be placed in the budget session of the Punjab Assembly that commences on Wednesday.

The amendment will help empower women in the rural areas by enhancing their reservation quota in the direct elections for members of gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads, besides municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats.