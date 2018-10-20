हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Railway Minister

Punjab train tragedy: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal returning India

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday canceled his engagements in the US.

NEW DELHI: Following the train disaster in Punjab, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday cancelled his engagements in the US and was on his way back to India. More than 50 people are feared dead in the incident.

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani and Northern Railway general manager Vishwesh Chaube have also rushed to the accident site in Amritsar. 

"I have cancelled all engagements in USA and am immediately returning to India," said Goyal who was to receive the Carnot Prize from the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania in the USA. 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too cancelled his proposed five-day visit to Israel and rushed to Amritsar where a speeding train crushed over 50 people while they were watching Dussehra celebration while standing on railway tracks. 

