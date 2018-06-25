हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chandigarh

Punjab's roadways staff on strike, passengers affected

Nearly 1,500 buses went off the roads as over 3,000 contractual employees joined the strike.

ANI photo

Chandigarh: Hundreds of contractual employees of state-run roadways corporation went on strike in Punjab on Monday demanding higher pay scales and regularization of services.

The travel plans of thousands of passengers was affected due to the strike.

With heat wave prevailing in the state, people were stranded at bus stands and had to opt for private transport and taxis to reach their destinations and places of work.

Reports from Moga, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar districts said that scores of Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS buses remained off the roads on Monday.

The protesting roadways staff held protest rallies at various bus depots and offices.

Bus services were affected within the state and also on the inter-state routes, including those connecting various cities and towns with New Delhi.

The protesting roadways staff said that if the government did not agree to their demands, they will intensify their agitation.

