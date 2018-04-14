Puthandu 2018: Idol in Coimbatore temple decorated with currency notes worth Rs 5 crore

Chennai: An idol in Coimbatore's Sri Muthumariamman Temple was decorated with currency notes worth Rs 5 crore on Saturday, on the occasion of Tamil New Year - Puthandu.

News agency ANI reported that denominations of Rs 200 and Rs 2000 were used to decorate the idol of the goddess here. In addition to the currency, several precious stones like diamond and pearls were also used in the decoration. The Sri Muthumariamman Temple is an ancient temple revered by people. Locals as well as devotees from far-off areas pay regular visits to the temple. It is also thronged by tourists, especially during festivities.

Coimbatore: Idol at Sri Muthumariamman Temple decorated with currency worth Rs 4 Crores and diamonds & pearls worth Rs 1 Crore, on the occasion of Tamil new year. pic.twitter.com/YxNv0yIKUA — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

The Tamil New Year is one such important festival which sees many devotees and tourists reaching the temple.

Puthandu marks the start of the Tamil New Year and is considered auspicious for making new starts. On the eve of the festival, a plate is filled with a varirty of fruits and people see it the first thing in the morning after. After an early bath, devotees make their way to temples to seek blessings from God.