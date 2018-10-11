Putin must declassify Bose files, provide info on Sonia Gandhi: Subramanian Swamy

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin must prove his friendship with India by declassifying files of Bose and Shastri and providing information on former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday.

“Putin should prove he is our friend by declassifying files of Bose and Shastri,” said the senior BJP leader.

“He should tell us why Sonia Gandhi went to Russia twice recently to meet him. He must give us record of Sonia and her father's KGB affiliations. Right now he is playing both sides,” he further alleged.

Komitet gosudarstvennoy bezopasnosti (KGB) was the chief security agency for the Soviet Union from 1954 until its break-up in 1991.

Sonia Gandhi visited Russia earlier this year for a conference.

At the time, Swamy had tweeted, “Desperate Congi leaders are planning to use TDK’s KGB connection to urge Putin’s Russia to influence our 2019 elections. We must be therefore on high alert.”



Desperate Congi leaders are planning to use TDK’s KGB connection to urge Putin’s Russia to influence our 2019 elections. We must be therefore on high alert — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 27, 2018

Last month he had claimed that former Russian President Joseph Stalin was instrumental in "murdering" Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and he did not die in plane crash in 1945 as is widely believed.

"Bose did not die in 1945. It is wrong. It is a conspiracy of Nehru and the Japenese. Subhash Chandra Bose sought shelter in Russia and was granted asylum. Jawaharlal Nehru knew everything. Later, Bose was murdered there," he said.