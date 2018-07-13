हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Qatar Airways flight with 306 passengers on board lands off-centered on Kochi runway

The return flight to Doha that this aircraft was to operate has been cancelled after the incident. 

File photo

A Qatar Airways Doha-Kochi flight with at least 306 passengers landed off-centred on the runway at Kochi airport on Friday afternoon. As per news agency ANI, the incident took place at around 2.19 pm today. 

As per the report, the place made the landing due to the adverse weather build-up immediately prior to touch down. However, there were no casualties reported and no flights were diverted due to the incident.

Earlier today, another Qatar Airways flight made a landing at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala but damaged the lights at the runway in the process. No casualties were reported here too.

According to ANI, the Doha-Kochi Qatar Airways flight landed at the Cochin International Airport around 2.50 am on Friday. The flight hit the lights installed at the runway while landing but no one was injured.

The airport authorities also later confirmed that the lights at the runway were damaged but all passengers onboard the flight were completely safe.

''Few sidelights at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) Runway were damaged due to landing error of a Qatar Airways flight due to heavy rains,'' ANI quoted some airport officials as saying.

All passengers and crew members are safe, they added. 

The runway was made operational after 10 minutes. A formal investigation into the incident has been initiated to ascertain how the flight hit the lights.

