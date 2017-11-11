Qatar Airways pilot falls ill midair, Doha flight diverted to Goa

NEW DELHI: A Qatar Airways flight on Saturday was diverted to Goa after the pilot fell ill midair.

Yesterday, a Jet Airways Delhi-Patna flight 9W 730 flight was diverted to Varanasi due to non-availability of taxi way at Patna Airport.

The flight returned to Delhi last night while a special flight was arranged for all the 150 passengers.

On Wednesday, an Air India pilot deserted a flight on the runway of the Jaipur airport leaving 44 passengers stranded, apparently because his working hours were over.

According to DNA, the plane was left standing at the airport till Thursday evening.

The Flight 9I 644 was supposed to fly from Lucknow to Delhi, via Jaipur. It was scheduled to arrive at Jaipur airport at 9 pm, however, it was delayed and arrived only at about 1:30 am. Due to the smog at the capital and other technical issues at Delhi airport, it couldn't take off until 2 am.

Responding to the incident, an Air India official said, "A pilot cannot exceed duty hours for safety reasons as per DGCA norms."

The passengers were made to wait at Jaipur Airport and were, later, taken by road to Delhi.