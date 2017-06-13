close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Quack held for selling ''guaranteed male baby'' medicine

The Deputy Commissioner said the PNDT team has conducted 22 successful such raids in the last two years and that 60 doctors and their agents besides others were arrested.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 20:42

Gurugram: A 60-year-old quack was arrested by the district administration`s Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) team on charges of selling medicine to "guarantee" the birth of a male child, police said on Tuesday.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh said a team, headed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), raided a clinic in Kherki Daula village on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

The team, including Deputy CMO Saryu Sharma, Drug Control officer Amandeep Singh and Red Cross Secretary Shyam Sunder, sent a dummy customer to the clinic of Baldevraj Bhardwaj, who gave "guarantee" that a woman would give birth only to a male child after having his medicine.

The dummy customer purchased the medicine for Rs 2,000. 

Sunder told IANS that Bhardwaj claimed he was a Registered Medical Practitioner practitioner but failed to show his certificate.

Sharma said that a few ultrasound centres might be involved in Bhardwaj`s gang. 

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 23 of the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) Act and Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Kherki Daula police station.

The Deputy Commissioner said the PNDT team has conducted 22 successful such raids in the last two years and that 60 doctors and their agents besides others were arrested.

TAGS

quackPre-natal Diagnostic TechniquesGurugram Deputy Commissioner Hardeep SinghChief Medical OfficerKherki Daula villageDelhi-Gurugram expresswayRed Cross Secretary Shyam Sunder

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

JAC 12th Result 2017: Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2017 / JAC...
Education

JAC 12th Result 2017: Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2017 / JAC...

Gujarat govt notifies rules for new prohibition law
Gujarat

Gujarat govt notifies rules for new prohibition law

Israel, New Zealand restore ties after settlements row
World

Israel, New Zealand restore ties after settlements row

30,000 paramilitary to guard Amarnath yatra routes
India

30,000 paramilitary to guard Amarnath yatra routes

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba pays floral tributes...
WorldAsia

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba pays floral tributes...

Doctors withdrawn from Lalu Prasad's residence after o...
India

Doctors withdrawn from Lalu Prasad's residence after o...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video