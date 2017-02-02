Quakes claimed 115 lives in two years
New Delhi: Earthquakes have claimed 115 lives in the last two years and destroyed over 13,000 houses, the government today said.
In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences Y S Chowdary said 79 people died in Bihar alone, followed by 19 in Uttar Pradesh in 2015 and 2016.
2015 also saw a major earthquake in Nepal, ripples of which were also felt in these two states, causing damages and loss of lives.
Quakes also claimed lives of three in West Bengal, one in Rajasthan and Manipur each and four in Jammu and Kashmir in last two years.
