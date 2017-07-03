close
Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, capable of engaging multiple targets, successfully test-fired

The indigenously developed QRSAM short range missile was successfully test-fired on Monday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 21:10
Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, capable of engaging multiple targets, successfully test-fired
Pic courtesy: @DRDO_India

Balasore: The indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air (QRSAM) short range missile was successfully test-fired from a test range along the Odisha coast on Monday.

The missile has a strike range of 25 km to 30 km. Designed to be a quick reaction missile, it involves an all- weather weapon system capable of tracking and firing.

Tweeting about the test-fire Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said, "Congratulations to DRDO for successfully test firing Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile. This will add to India's defence capabilities."

He added, "Successful flight test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile paves way for complete indigenisation of Surface to Air missile domain."

The missile was test-fired at about 11.30 am from a truck-mounted canister launcher from launch complex-3 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said.

All the technologies and sub-systems incorporated in the sophisticated missile have performed well, meeting all mission requirements, they said.

All radars, electro optical systems, telemetry systems and other stations have tracked the missile and monitored all parameters and the test met all the objectives, the sources said, as per PTI.

This was the second developmental trial of the state-of-the-art missile with an aerial target. The missile has been developed by the DRDO and other establishments.

The first test launch of the missile was conducted on June 4, 2017 from the same base. 

(With Agency inputs)   
 

