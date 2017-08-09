R N Ravi gets one-year extension as JIC chief

New Delhi: R N Ravi was on wednesday given one-year extension as chairman of Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC), a body tasked to assess intelligence gathered by various snoop agencies including IB and RAW.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of Ravi for a period of one year, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Ravi, a 1976 batch IPS officer from Kerala, retired from service in 2012. He was then working as special director in IB.

He was made the JIC chief for three years in 2014.

The JIC functions under the National Security Council Secretariat.

Ravi is also the interlocutor for Naga peace talks.

The central government had entered into truce with the dominant Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM) in 1997 and since then many rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and NSCN to find a solution to the vexed insurgency problem in Nagaland.