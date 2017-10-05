Radhe Maa accorded warm welcome at Delhi police station, sits at SHO's seat

New Delhi: Visuals have surfaced showing controversial self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa sitting on an SHO's chair at a police station and swaying with policemen at a Ram Lila function here, forcing an embarrassed Delhi Police to order an inquiry into the incidents.

A photograph purportedly taken at the Vivek Vihar police station shows Station House Officer Sanjay Sharma, draped in a red and gold shawl worn by Hindu devotees, standing next to the self-styled godwoman with folded hands.

She also makes an appearance in a video recorded at a Ram Lila function at GTB Enclave where five police personnel from the GTB Enclave police station are seen singing patriotic songs as she sways to their tune.

The five policemen in the video, which was uploaded on the godwoman's facebook page, are assistant sub-inspectors Braj Bhushan and Radhe Krishan, head constable Pramod, and constables

Hitesh and Ravinder, a senior police official said.

"An inquiry has been initiated against the SHO and five police personnel and they have been sent to district lines," Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, Ravindra Yadav said.

An additional deputy commissioner of police-rank officer has begun an inquiry in the matter, he added.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an official said the SHO had claimed that Radhe Maa was on her way to a Ram Lila function and had stopped at the police station to use its washroom.

Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa, who has attracted eyeballs for her glitzy pictures on social media, is at the centre of several controversies.

Earlier this year, a Mumbai-based woman had approached the Bombay High Court alleging that Kaur instigated her in-laws to harass her for dowry.

In 2015, a BJP MLA from Gujarat had demanded a probe against Kaur in connection with a case where seven members of a family committed suicide.