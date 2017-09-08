Radhe Maa tried to seduce me, kept saying 'I love you' before cursing

New Delhi: Days after special CBI court sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in prison, controversial god-woman Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa is hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Talking to ANI, Surender Mittal who is also a former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member, revealed that Radhe Maa tried to seduce him through various means and used to say 'I love you', but when he confronted her, she cursed him.

"This is a two years old matter, which was highly published in media also. My advocate has issued a notice against her, now we have filed a contempt of court case. I want High Court to take action against her and justice should prevail. People with fake identity, especially Baba and Swami, should come out in the limelight," Mittal added.

A couple of days ago, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a notice against the SSP of Kapurthala district asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for failing to act on a complaint against the self-styled 'god-woman'.

The single bench of Justice Daya Chaudhary passed the directions against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on the complaint filed by Surender Mittal.

The matter will now be heard on October 13.