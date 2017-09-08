close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Radhe Maa tried to seduce me, kept saying 'I love you' before cursing

Days after special CBI court sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in prison, controversial god-woman Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa is hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 10:26
Radhe Maa tried to seduce me, kept saying &#039;I love you&#039; before cursing
File photo

New Delhi: Days after special CBI court sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in prison, controversial god-woman Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa is hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. 

Talking to ANI, Surender Mittal who is also a former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member, revealed that Radhe Maa tried to seduce him through various means and used to say 'I love you', but when he confronted her, she cursed him.

"This is a two years old matter, which was highly published in media also. My advocate has issued a notice against her, now we have filed a contempt of court case. I want High Court to take action against her and justice should prevail. People with fake identity, especially Baba and Swami, should come out in the limelight," Mittal added. 

A couple of days ago, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a notice against the SSP of Kapurthala district asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for failing to act on a complaint against the self-styled 'god-woman'.

The single bench of Justice Daya Chaudhary passed the directions against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on the complaint filed by Surender Mittal.

The matter will now be heard on October 13.

 

TAGS

Radhe MaaDera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghSukhwinder KaurSurendra Mittal

From Zee News

19 Congress MLAs asks Rahul Gandhi to snap ties with RJD, calls Lalu unfaithful
India

19 Congress MLAs asks Rahul Gandhi to snap ties with RJD, c...

8.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico City, tsunami warning issued
World

8.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico City, tsunami warni...

Google may buy HTC&#039;s smartphone business: Report
Technology

Google may buy HTC's smartphone business: Report

Big blow for President Donald Trump, US appeals court rejects bid to bar most refugees
World

Big blow for President Donald Trump, US appeals court rejec...

World

Afghanistan`s lost movies, hidden from the Taliban, go digi...

Apple&#039;s iPhone 8 could face supply shortfalls after launch: Report
Technology

Apple's iPhone 8 could face supply shortfalls after la...

Lalu living inglorious days because of family: JD(U)
India

Lalu living inglorious days because of family: JD(U)

DCW serves summons to 125 brothel owners in GB Road
India

DCW serves summons to 125 brothel owners in GB Road

Attendance compulsory for PM Modi&#039;s birthday celebrations in Uttar Pradesh primary schools
India

Attendance compulsory for PM Modi's birthday celebrati...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Interventions in Telangana, Karnataka should be replicated elsewhere for better health outcomes

ISRO’s PSLV launch failure could be a blessing in disguise

Blue Whale Challenge: How Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp can stop the menace

1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: Here's a look at the deadly role played by the 6 convicts

Amit Shah’s mission NE: BJP set to move in for the kill