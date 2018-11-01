हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Radical Islamic activities

Radical Islamic activities at Indo-Pak border, PMO asks BSF to submit report

There has been a report about the rise of radical Islamic activities at the border of India and Pakistan border at Rajasthan.

The National Security Council (NSC), the advising body of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), has asked Border Security Force (BSF) to prepare a report on the growing Islamic activities at the border of India and Pakistan.

According to a report accessed by Zee News, there has been a report about the rise of radical Islamic activities at the border of India and Pakistan border at Rajasthan.

There was no mosque in the border belt of the southern part of Jaisalmer till 2000 but huge construction activities started then onwards on the land of the Rajasthan government, where earlier old mosques were located, according to a BSF report.

The BSF in its report also suggests that the activities at Mandla Mosque shrine have increased drastically these days. The followers of Pir Pagara have been visiting this mosque not only from the border belt but also from other parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The mosque is situated at a distance of 8 km from the India Pakistan border of Jaisalmer.

"The facts and figures suggest the population of one community has been increasing with much higher rate than normal especially in Mohangarh, Sam, Pokhran and Nachna area of Rajasthan," said a BSF official to Zee News with the condition of anonymity.

NSC has asked the BSF to submit a report on the scale of demographic changes in border districts of Rajasthan and also the details on the growth of mosques and madrasas in the border districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sri Ganganagar.

As per various agencies report the rise of radical Islamic activities also found at the India-Nepal and India-Bangladesh border. Due to the Pokhran range at the India Pakistan border, the radical activities are a big concern for the security agencies. Pakistan ISI has huge networks of their agents at the border areas so they can get know the movement of our jawans.

