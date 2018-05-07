Rae Bareli Congress MLA Aditi Singh refutes marriage rumours with Rahul Gandhi, says he is ‘rakhi’ brother

Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, in Uttar Pradesh has quashed the rumours of her getting married to Congress president and Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Aditi Singh declared that Rahul Gandhi was her ‘rakhi brother’ and there was no possibility of them getting hitched.

Warning those behind the rumours of her getting married to the Gandhi scion, the Congress MLA from Rae Bareli tweeted, “I am very upset since yesterday. Lies are being spread on social media about my marriage with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul ji is my rakhi brother. This is just a rumour.”

The Congress MLA, Aditi Singh, also clarified on her pictures with Rahul Gandhi, which are being circulated on social media websites. She said that there are old family relations between her and the Gandhi family. She said that the pictures being circulated on social media are merely photographs of meetings between the two families in the past.

Aditi Singh is the daughter of Akhilesh Singh, who has been an MLA of the Congress party for five terms from Rae Bareli Sadar seat in Uttar Pradesh. She started her political journey by contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on a Congress ticket in 2017.

She had reportedly pursued education in management from Duke University in Unites States of America. In her political debut during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, Aditi Singh defeated her nearest rival by over 90,000 votes to secure her position as an MLA.