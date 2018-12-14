Rafale deal: BJP blasts Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly rebuked Rahul Gandhi for his aggressive posturing on Rafale deal despite Supreme Court stating that no probe is required in the matter.

Rahul Gandhi maintained his allegations in the Rafale deal despite what the Supreme Court said on Friday, and once again slammed PM Narendra Modi for helping secure the deal for Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence. His choice of words and body language was countered by union minister RS Prasad who said that the Congress party cannot consider itself above the apex court of the country. "Does Rahul Gandhi think he is above the Supreme Court? Does Congress think it is above the top court? And what is this shameful language used for PM Modi? It is a new low in politics," he said at a press conference held shortly after the press conference of the Congress president.

Rahul had questioned the NDA government over the Rafale deal, maintaining that prices of the jets had been inflated and claimed that the CAG report on pricing was never shown to PAC. He also accused PM Modi of robbing the people of the country. "He (Rahul) is himself being probed and he dares to point a finger at the country's prime minister," said Prasad.

The Congress has maintained that a Joint Parliamentary Committee is required to probe the Rafale jet deal but earlier in the day, union minister Arun Jaitley had rejected this. He had said that the Supreme Court had given a finality in the matter and had advised Rahul to stop indulging in fiction writing which only serves to demoralise forces and civil servants.