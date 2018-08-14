Rafale ek, daam anek: BJP's witty comeback at Congress with Rahul gaffe video

NEW DELHI: Barely two hours after the Congress party posted a video questioning the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre over its alleged complicity in the Rafael deal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was out with a sarcastic comeback.

In a video message on Twitter, the party pointed at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's gaffe and the inconsistent figures presented by him for the Rafale deal at various public rallies and inside Parliament.

“Rafale viman ek, daam anek (One Rafale aircraft, many prices),” tweeted the party on the micro-blogging platform.

The video shares a timeline pointing at the different figures of Rafale deal shared by Rahul Gandhi, as presented below:

July 20, 2018

Place: Lok Sabha

Rafale aircraft price mentioned by Rahul Gandhi: Rs 520 crores

August 10, 2018

Place: Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Rafale aircraft price mentioned by Rahul Gandhi: Rs 540 crores

August 11, 2018

Place: Jaipur, Rajasthan

Rafale aircraft price mentioned by Rahul Gandhi: Rs 540 crores

August 13, 2018

Place: Bidar, Karnataka

Rafale aircraft price mentioned by Rahul Gandhi: Rs 526 crores

On Monday, the Congress President chief dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate on the Rafale jet deal with France. He said that he was ready for a debate with Modi at any place and time to prove that the government will get each Rafael jet for Rs 1,600 crore against the Rs 540 crore when the contract was signed during the earlier UPA rule.

What 'really' is the Rafale deal? NOT for dummies. Here's the teaser, stay tuned for more later today... pic.twitter.com/5p2lj9xOhY — Congress (@INCIndia) August 14, 2018

Both the parties have been at loggerheads over the Rafale deal between India and France, which is now mired in controversy over the alleged escalation of price and the secrecy clause.