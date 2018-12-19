हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rafale

Who says we don't need Rafale? It's a game changer: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal Birendra Singh Dhanoa on Wednesday made a strong case for Rafale fighter jets and said that while there has been a debate in the matter, rival countries have managed to upgrade their systems.

File photo
File photo

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Birendra Singh Dhanoa on Wednesday made a strong case for Rafale fighter jets and said that while there has been a debate in the matter, rival countries have managed to upgrade their systems.

The purchase of Rafale jets from France's Dassault Aviation has turned into a political battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress which has accused the government of purchasing the planes at an inflated cost. The Supreme Court however rejected all pleas which demanded a probe into the deal.

Air Chief Dhanoa has said that there is no iota of doubt that Rafale jets would be a massive shot in the arm for the Indian Air Force. "Who says we don't need Rafale? The government says we need Rafale, we are saying we need Rafale, the SC has given a fine judgement," he said. "It took us so long that our adversaries have already upgraded their system. Rafale is a game changer."

PTI adds:

The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA).

India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of Indian Air Force equipment. The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore.

Tags:
RafaleRafale jetsAir Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

