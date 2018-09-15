हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rafale

Rafale-like controversies lower nation's esteem: Ex-Chief of Air Staff Arup Raha

The former CAS said such controversies were not good for the defence capability of a nation as the faith in the system would be lost.

Rafale-like controversies lower nation&#039;s esteem: Ex-Chief of Air Staff Arup Raha

Kolkata: The political slugfest between the ruling NDA and the Opposition Congress over the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal lowers the nation's prestige as the world is watching, former Chief of Air Staff Arup Raha said Friday.

There could always be "something wrong or something right" in such big-ticket purchases, he said.

"Such Rafale-like controversies lower a nation's esteem as the world is watching. These are big-ticket purchases. Something may be wrong or something may be right," Raha told reporters on the sidelines of a defence seminar here.

The former CAS said such controversies were not good for the defence capability of a nation as the faith in the system would be lost.

"Everything is well-documented. There is nothing to hide. The stakeholders (government and the Opposition) may always organise a confidential meeting and discuss it," he said.

The Congress has been alleging that the NDA government has helped certain companies benefit from the deal.

Tags:
RafaleRafale fighter jet dealCongressBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close