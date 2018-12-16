Rafale row: Congress wants to gain political success by cheating people, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Raking up the much-talked-about Supreme Court's observation on Rafale deal, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday attacked the Congress and said that the party wants to gain political success by cheating people of the country.

Speaking on the top court's observation, the Union Home Minister said that according to SC there is nothing wrong anywhere, everything is crystal clear.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out referring the Rafale deal to a parliamentary panel and launched a blistering attack on the Congress, calling it "bad losers" and said the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) view of the deal is not relevant after the Supreme Court's clean chit.

On the Congress claiming 'ambiguity' in the Supreme Court observation that said the deal has been examined by the CAG and is now before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Jaitley said defence transactions go to the CAG for an audit review, which then are referred to the PAC.

On Saturday, the Centre moved the apex court regarding the observation and sought correction in the paragraph which has a reference to the CAG report and PAC.

In the judgement on Friday, the apex court had noted that the pricing details have been shared with CAG, and the report of the CAG has been examined by the PAC.

The judgement had said that the material placed before it shows that the Centre did not disclose in Parliament the pricing details of the Rafale fighter jet, but revealed it to the Comptroller and Auditor General.

