Rafia Naaz, Muslim girl who teaches yoga, alleges threat to life

Rafia Naaz, the Muslim girl who teaches yoga in Ranchi, has alleged life threat by unidentified persons. She had registered a complaint in this regard at a police station in the Jharkhand capital.

In the complaint, Rafia has alleged that she has been receiving abusive and life threatening messages on her mobile phone and social media profile. She also alleged that she is being referred to as an RSS agent.

Rafia, however, said that she has been given adequate help and security by the district administration.

Earlier in November, stones were hurled at Rafia’s residence by unidentified miscreants. The incident had occurred while she was speaking to Zee News on a fatwa issued against her by the members of her community.

Yoga guru Ramdev had also come out in her support.

Reacting to the stone pelting incident, Ramdev had said, "From Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan to Saudi Arabia so many Muslims practice Yoga. It is an exercise which is good for mental and physical wellness."

"Religion shouldn't be brought into this," Ramdev had said.

Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas had also come out in her support.

"What is wrong if some woman teaches yoga?" Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas had said while referring to the fatwa issued against Naaz.

"Protesting this is highly condemnable," he said, adding, "Some people have made religion a joke."

The matter was brought to the notice of Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, and on his instructions, the police stepped up the security of the girl.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Dwivedi had even sent a police team to meet the girl after the stone pelting incident.

She was later provided two security guards - one male and one female.

A resident of Doranda locality in Ranchi, Rafia Naaz makes a living for her family by teaching yoga. She is the eldest of her siblings and also doing M.Com from a local college.

Naaz rose to fame after she shared the stage with yoga guru Ramdev in Ranchi.