हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AIIMS entrance

Ragpicker’s son Asharam cracks AIIMS MBBS entrance, Rahul Gandhi pats his back

Battling against all odds, Asharam Chaudhary, son of a ragpicker in Devas in Madhya Pradesh, has cracked the entrance examination of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the first attempt. He will join Jodhpur AIIMS to pursue MBBS.

Ragpicker’s son Asharam cracks AIIMS MBBS entrance, Rahul Gandhi pats his back

Battling against all odds, Asharam Chaudhary, son of a ragpicker in Devas in Madhya Pradesh, has cracked the entrance examination of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the first attempt. He will join Jodhpur AIIMS to pursue MBBS.

Asharam wishes to complete his MBBS successfully and then pursue MS to become a neuro surgeon. He is also determined to complete his education in India itself and does not even wish to settle abroad.

Asharam wants to open a hospital in his village in Devas after completing his education.

"I want to return to my Vijayganj Mandi village and set up a hospital there so that no one is deprived of medical facilities," he said.

Recalling the hardships faced by him, Choudhary said, "I received my primary education at a government school. I completed my schooling in Dewas district. My house does not have an electricity connection or a toilet.

"My father is a ragpicker. He also did odd jobs to make ends meet. Now, he wants to open a small vegetable shop," he said.

His younger brother, Sitaram, is in Class XII and his sister, Narmada, in Class IX. Choudhary's story of travails and triumphs has a hero - Durga Shanker Kumawat, a doctor in his village, who inspired him to dream big.

 

He has also received a congratulatory letter from Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his achievement. In his letter to Asharam, the Congress chief wrote that he reminded him of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The Gandhi scion wrote, “You remind me of Mahatma Gandhi who used to say: Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from the indomitable will.”

“I am aware that despite all the challenges you were able to secure good rank. It is a testament to their dedication and your hard work that you have performed so well,” said Rahul Gandhi in his letter to Asharam.

He further wrote, “It gave me immense pleasure to note how your village doctors and parents inspired you in your journey and contribution of Dakshana Foundation to support you financially. I hope one day you will also be in a position to inspire other young children to take up the medical profession and serve the people of India.”

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
AIIMS entranceAIIMS MBBS entranceRagpicker son AIIMS entranceAIIMSRahul GandhiAsharam Chaudhary

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close