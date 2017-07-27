close
Rahul, Advani talk in LS as BJP, Cong spar over issues

It was not clear what was discussed between Rahul and Advani, though their chit-chat happened in the backdrop of the Bihar developments.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 15:37

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had a long conversation with BJP veteran L K Advani in the Lok Sabha when the House was adjourned following an uproar by the opposition over a variety of issues, including alleged cow vigilantism.

Just before the House was to assemble at 11.30 am following a brief adjournment, the Congress vice-president walked over to the treasury benches and engaged in a conversation with Advani, who was sitting in the front row.

He was seen leaning over but did not sit next to Advani.

After talking to the former Deputy Prime Minister for nearly five minutes, Rahul was also seen talking to Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

Then the Congress leader went upto his mother Congress president Sonia Gandhi and talked to her for a while.

It was not clear what was discussed between Rahul and Advani, though their chit-chat happened in the backdrop of the Bihar developments.

