हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul and responsibility never go together: BJP on Congress chief's 1984 anti-Sikh riots remarks

Patra's statement comes after Congress leader and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that Rahul Gandhi was unaware of the Sikh riots at that time.

Rahul and responsibility never go together: BJP on Congress chief&#039;s 1984 anti-Sikh riots remarks

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday launched an attack on Congress after it backed its party president Rahul Gandhi over his remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the United Kingdom. He said that Rahul and responsibility never go together.

Patra's statement comes after Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that Rahul Gandhi was unaware of the Sikh riots at that time and was in school during Operation Bluestar.

Taking to Patra said, "Congress defends Rahul saying He was in school when the 1984 anti-Sikh riots happened, so is unaware. But very conveniently He appears to have done a thesis on Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Was He a Post Graduate student then? Rahul and Responsibility never go together."

"From 'Congressmen INVOLVED' in 2013 to 'Congress NOT INVOLVED' in 2018.. this is how Rahul Gandhi tries to rub salt on the wounds of the 1984 victims," his tweet added.

Referring to Rahul's 'I am Congress' tweet, the BJP leader further said, "Rahul had said recently 'I am Congress, I am Love' Rahul ji ..Yes, Your family is Congress and it epitomised HATRED for Sikhs in 1984."

On Sunday, Amarinder Singh had said, "To blame him for anything was absurd. To hold Rahul Gandhi responsible for an act which he was not even aware of at the time it happened was ridiculous."

Singh's statement had come after Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal lashed out at the Congress chief saying that the latter was a 'partner' in the crime during the 1984 Sikh riots.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiSambit PatraAmarinder SinghAnti sikh riots

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close