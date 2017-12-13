Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS of being gender-biased, wants more women CMs

New Delhi: Speaking on the significance of having a greater role of women in the Congress, President-elect Rahul Gandhi accused RSS of not even allowing women entry.

Addressing a Congress Mahila Samvad event here, Rahul Gandhi said that the party must transform itself and women members have to play a large role in making the change possible. "We have to work on transforming the Congress party, and a fundamental part of it is going to be the role of women in the Congress party," he said.

He then trained his guns on RSS - accusing it of being biased against women. "Aap kabhi Gandhi ji ki koi bhi photo dekhiye, uss mein aapko Gandhi ji ke paas 3-4 mahilaayein zaroor dikhayi dengi (See any photo of Gandhi ji, in it three to four women can be seen for sure)," he said. "RSS ka jo sangathan hai, uss mein mahila ghus bhi nhi sakti, wo unki ideology hai (RSS as an organisation, women cannot even enter. That is their ideology)."

The 47-year-old did point out that he is taking over from his mother as party President but that he will try to have a more proactive role from women in Congress. "Unfortunately we do not have a woman President anymore, so we will have to compensate. We will work on having women CMs in states."

Rahul Gandhi will officially take charge as Congress President on Saturday. Senior party leader Mullappally Ramachandran made the announcement on Monday afternoon. "Eighty-nine nomination proposals were received. All were valid. Since there was only one candidate, I hereby declare Rahul Gandhi elected as the president of Indian National Congress," he had said.