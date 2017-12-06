Rahul Gandhi admits mathematical blunder on Twitter, says he's human 'unlike Narendrabhai'

New Delhi: Admitting the mistake in his latest question posted to Narendra Modi on Twitter on Monday, Rahul Gandhi managed to take a dig at the Prime Minister even in his apology.

The Congress Vice-President in his latest question to PM Modi had charged BJP of not doing enough to contain rising prices in Gujarat. However, the percentages used in a photo which accompanied his tweet had basic mathematical errors - for which he was not just slammed by BJP leaders but trolled on social media as well. While the tweet was deleted soon after, Rahul Gandhi a day later said the mistake showed he was only human.

"For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all," he tweeted.

The war of words between Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi has escalated in the run-up to Gujarat elections. While the Gandhi scion has accused PM Modi of making false promises to people of Gujarat, and Congress leaders have said PM Modi 'suffers from Rahul Gandhi phobia, the Prime Minister himself recently took a sarcastic jibe when he congratulated Rahul Gandhi on filing nomination for Congress President's post - calling it 'Aurangzeb Raj.'

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's eight question is still awaited.