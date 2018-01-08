Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bahrain to address NRI community

Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bahrain on Monday where he will address the Non-Resident Indian community. He was received by members of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) at the airport.

Looking to woo the NRI community across the world soon after taking on the reigns of India's oldest political party, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter a day earlier to hail their contribution.

"NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe," he had tweeted. "Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow."

This is his first visit abroad as the party president and comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region.

He is expected to meet Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and other local leaders. He will also meet members of the local business community.