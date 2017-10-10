Rahul Gandhi as Congress president: Clamour grows within the party

New Delhi: Clamour is growing in Congress for Rahul Gandhi to be appointed as party president.

Adding weightage to such reports, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that during a meeting of of senior office bearers and newly elected Pradesh Congress Commitee (PCC) delegates from Rajasthan, an unanimous proposal was passed that Rahul Gandhi be elected as president of All India Congress Committee.

Of late, many Congress leaders have publicly expressed their desire that Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala recently said that Rahul continues to be the "unquestioned choice" of all workers and leaders for the post of party president.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot echoed the same sentiments saying that the Congress vice president may take over as the party president after Diwali and that the time was ripe for him to "lead from the front".

Senior party leader M Veerappa Moily also hinted that the Gandhi scion may take charge as Congress president through an “internal election process”.

On October 04, while stressing that party vice-president was the unquestioned choice for the post of party president, the Congress had said that being a democratic party, it will not shy away from allowing any leader to contest against him in the organisational polls.

The party had also said that the question on Gandhi`s elevation as party chief would be laid to rest in a month`s time, with the culmination of organisational polls.